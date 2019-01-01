Bienvenu Eva Nga: Bidvest Wits sign Cameroon striker from Costa Do Sol

The 26-year-old has put pen to paper with the Students but the length of his contract is yet to be revealed by the club

Bidvest Wits have completed the signing of Cameroonian striker Bienvenu Eva Nga from Costa Do Sol.

The lanky marksman spent some time with the Clever Boys following the technical team's decision to allow him to train with the first team.

This gave coach Gavin Hunt a chance to have a closer look at him at their club's training base in Sturrock Park.

Hunt was convinced by Eva Nga's talent and recommended him to the management who in turn offered him a deal.

Eva Nga made waves in Mozambique soon after joining Costa Do Sol from Portuguese side Amora FC in January 2019.

He reportedly scored 24 goals as Costa Do Sol went on to clinch the Mocambola title earlier this month.

While the Students would be pleased to have acquired the services of the 1.90m striker, the bad news is that they cannot use him for their Caf Confederation Cup match against Al-Nasr this weekend.

However, Eva Nga should be ready to feature for Hunt's team as soon as the registration for new players opens in January 2020.