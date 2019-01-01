The best Premier League fantasy football defenders for 2019-20

Focus on full-backs or go for the goal-scoring centre-back? Goal takes a look at the best fantasy football defenders

Figuring out which defenders to pick in fantasy football can be a difficult task.

Depending on which formation you go for, you can prioritise the acquisition of certain players, but which ones should you put in your team?

With the new Premier League campaign here, Goal takes a look at the best defenders to choose in your fantasy football team, including a few bargains.

As well as that, don't forget to listen to our brand new fantasy football podcast for more tips and advice throughout the season!

Best fantasy football defenders

A defender's first job is always to keep clean sheets, but the best fantasy football selections are those who get goals and assists as well.

Full-backs tend to be the highest scoring defenders in fantasy football, but there are some notable centre-back exceptions.

*Prices from the official Fantasy Premier League game .

Andy Robertson | Liverpool | £7m

Liverpool had the meanest defence in the Premier League in 2018-19, conceding just 22 goals, but they also had the most effective full-backs.

Andy Robertson was a mainstay at left-back and was a permanent fixture down the left wing, chipping in with 12 assists over the course of the season.

He is one of the most expensive defenders in fantasy football, but if he can reach the same heights he scaled last season he will be worth it.

Trent Alexander-Arnold | Liverpool | £7.2m

The other half of Liverpool's thrilling full-back duo was Trent Alexander-Arnold and he is priced in the same region as his partner on the other flank.

Alexander-Arnold actually performed statistically better than Robertson last term, with 13 assists and one goal, despite spending a portion of the campaign on the sidelines.

The England international is also a fine set-piece taker and isn't afraid to have a pop at goal.

Ricardo Pereira | Leicester City | £6.3m

Portugal international Ricardo Pereira took little time to settle into life in the Premier League when he arrived at Leicester City from Porto last season and he has taken his performances up a gear.

The flying full-back is enjoying his role at the club under the instruction of Brendan Rodgers, who encourages an attacking style of play.

Virgil van Dijk | Liverpool | £6.4m

A man who has been touted as a favourite for the next Ballon d'Or, Virgil van Dijk was crucial in Liverpool's defensive solidity last season, with his composure filtering through the team.

While Van Dijk isn't going to get forward as his team-mates Robertson and Alexander-Arnold will, he is a formidable set-piece threat and was involved in eight goals last term (four goals, four assists).

Ben Chilwell | Leicester City | £5.7m

England international Ben Chilwell is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League and he is still only in his early 20s.

He is playing in a strong defence and, of course, his main strength is getting forward where he can have a decisive impact by setting up goals.

Patrick van Aanholt | Crystal Palace | £5.6m

Netherlands international Patrick van Aanholt has been a regular star in fantasy football, having shone for Crystal Palace in recent years and Sunderland before that.

He is a full-back who has a habit of getting amongst the goals, scoring a handful in each of the past five seasons.

Lucas Digne | Everton | £5.9m

Former Barcelona full-back Lucas Digne has always been an accomplished set-piece taker and his worth to Everton has been emphasised this season.

While the Toffees have struggled somewhat defensively through the season, Digne is a player they will look to for inspiration, either through a marauding overlapping run or a free kick.

Best fantasy football bargain defenders

Since the price range for defenders goes from £7m to £4m, it is hard to find a true bargain, but high-scoring defenders at £4.5m-£5m can be found.

Here's a few suggestions that could end up bargains this season.

John Lundstram | Sheffield United | £4.9m

Down as a defender despite the fact that he is an all-action midfielder, John Lundstram is a tremendous bargain on fantasy football.

The former Everton youth has an eye for a goal and has provided assists for his team-mates as well - those are highly valuable skills for defenders to possess.

Caglar Soyuncu | Leicester City | £4.9m

Any fears that Leicester City fans may have possessed following the departure of Harry Maguire to Manchester United will have been allayed following the performances of Caglar Soyuncu.

The centre-back has excelled for the Foxes under Brendan Rodgers and is proving to be a solid fantasy football bargain.

Jetro Willems | Newcastle United | £4.6m

Newcastle United are not necessarily a team with the most watertight of defences, but they have some exciting attacking full-backs, including Jetro Willems.

Article continues below

The Netherlands international loves to get forward and has slotted in nicely on the left side of Steve Bruce's team.

George Baldock | Sheffield United | £4.6m

Few fantasy football managers would have looked to Sheffield United for players at the start of the season, but they have shown themselves to be a strong team, with a resolute defence.

Their wing-backs are Enda Stevens and George Baldock both like to get forward to join in attacks, but Baldock is considerably cheaper than Stevens.