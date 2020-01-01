Bertrand Konfor: Gor Mahia seal signing of midfielder from Cameroon

K’Ogalo have announced the arrival of a second foreign player just a few days after signing Tito Okello from Uganda

Gor Mahia have continued with their transfer activities after unveiling Bertrand Konfor.

“Experienced Cameroonian defensive midfielder Bertrand Konfor is one of the new signings as we gear up for the new season,” Gor Mahia revealed on their official website.

“Bertrand is a midfielder with a lot of experience in the role having played in a number of clubs in Cameroon as well as doing his trade in Western Asia and specifically in Oman.

“He joins Gor Mahia from Al Mudhabi on a two-year deal contract and he is delighted to be part of the winning side.”

Konfor has revealed his main aim is to help the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions to do well at all levels in the coming season.

“It feels good to join Gor Mahia knowing it’s one of the best clubs in Africa,” Konfor said. “I am here to help the club win titles both locally and internationally and I believe with the help of my team-mates and technical staff, we will do it.”

Earlier on Monday, Gor Mahia unveiled goalkeeper Levis Opiyo from promoted side Nairobi City Stars and will be seen as a direct replacement for keeper Peter Odhiambo, who left K’Ogalo to sign for Wazito FC.

Gor Mahia are in a rebuilding process having lost key players, among them Joash Onyango to Simba SC, David Mapigano to Azam FC, Dickson Ambundo to Dodoma Jiji, and Boniface Omondi to Wazito.

The mass exodus at the club had also threatened to take other players, including captain Kenneth Muguna, defender Charles Momanyi, Jackson Owusu and Lawrence Juma.

Other new signings at K’Ogalo include Andrew Juma from Mathare United, midfielder Sydney Ochieng from Western Stima, striker Tito Okello from Uganda champions Vipers SC and John Macharia, who was playing in Georgia.

On Sunday, Gor Mahia also confirmed they had turned down an offer from TP Mazembe to sign their captain Muguna, who is also a target for Petro Atletico of Angola.

Goal understands the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) giants have on two occasions tabled a bid to acquire the services of the midfielder, who has 18 months still remaining on his contract.

However, the offer from Mazembe was turned down by K’Ogalo, who have vowed to keep their best players after a recent exodus had threatened to derail their quest to defend the KPL title and do well in the Caf Champions League.

Gor Mahia will carry Kenya’s Caf Champions League flag by virtue of being declared the KPL champions in the last campaign.