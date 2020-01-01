Bernard Mensah sees red in Kayserispor draw with Gaziantep

The Ghanaian forward got an early bath as Anatolian Star shared the spoils on their own turf

Bernard Mensah saw red alongside his teammate Diego Angelo in Monday night’s 1-1 Turkish Super Lig draw between Kayserispor and Gaziantep at the Kadir Has Stadium.

The Anatolian Star were 3-2 losers in their last encounter against Rizespor, their second defeat in the league since it’s resumption.

They started from behind in Monday’s tie with Alexandru Maxim giving the visitors the lead in the 62nd minute having been assisted by Furkan Soyalp.

Mensah started in attack alongside Cenk Sahin, Pedro Henrique and Artem Kravets, but the 25-year old Ghana international got his marching orders with a straight red card with 16 minutes left on the clock for violent conduct.

Brazilian central defender Angelo equally saw red in the 87th minute for a similar offence.

Kayserispor got redemption in the 90th minute thanks to Kravets’ equalising goal.

Mensah had a fine game before his dismissal, producing two total shots, winning three of five dribbles, 65 touches, 34 accurate passes at 94%, the fourth-highest among his teammates and second-highest among the starters, only behind red card partner Angelo.

He had 100% accuracy with his long balls (six from six), won 10 of 15 total duels and made one clearance, interception and three tackles.

Mensah will now receive a three-match suspension for his actions having already been suspended three times this season for yellow card accumulations.

The former Atletico Madrid player has a hand in 13 goals (five goals, eight assists) in 25 Super Lig outings this season. His most recent goal came in a 2-0 win at Sivasspor on June 28.

His other goals have also come in 2020, the Sivasspor clash the only victory while the others ended in two defeats and two draws. Mensah’s assists have also been split in both halves of the campaign (four each).

Monday night’s draw still keeps Kayserispor’s survival hopes alive as they sit second from bottom with 32 points, the same points as 15th place Yeni Malatyaspor.

Robert Prosinecki’s men however have very tricky ties in the remaining two rounds as they tackle first and second-placed Istanbul Basaksehir and Trabzonspor respectively.