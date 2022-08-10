Just Ronaldo to go! Benzema surpasses Raul to become Real Madrid's second highest scorer of all time

- Benzema scores to lead Real Madrid to UEFA Super Cup
- Goal sees Frenchman move past Raul into second-place in Real Madrid history
- Only Ronaldo has more goals for the Spanish giants
WHAT HAPPENED? Karim Benzema scored in the second half of Wednesday's 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, joining David Alaba on the scoresheet.
With the goal, Benzema surpasses Raul's mark of 323 goals. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has more with 450.
NEW SEASON. SAME OLD KARIM BENZEMA. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ww6BuNt6IZ— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 10, 2022
Of course Karim Benzema gets in on the goals! 🔥— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 10, 2022
The Real Madrid star's first-time finish is enough to double the Champions League holder's lead 👊#SuperCup pic.twitter.com/TWINCznyTt
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema continues to solidify his place in Real Madrid history. With five Champions League titles, four La Liga trophies and 324 goals, Benzema is no doubt an icon of Spanish football.