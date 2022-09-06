Benzema injured in Real Madrid's Champions League clash against Celtic

Karim Benzema had to be substituted in the first half of Real Madrid's Champions League clash against Celtic because of an apparent knee injury.

Striker lasted just 30 minutes

Eden Hazard took his place

Real Madrid hoping injury is not severe

WHAT HAPPENED? The French striker went down holding his knee and was subsequently substituted, with Eden Hazard taking his place just 30 minutes into the clash. Benzema walked off the field and down the tunnel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid will be nervous about the extent of the 34-year-old's knock. He already has four goals to his name in all competitions this season and ended last term with 44 goals. He's the Ballon d'Or frontrunner.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Hazard's appearance from the bench is his third in all competitions for Madrid this season. The Belgian attacker made brief appearances in the first two La Liga matches but was an unused substitute in their last two games.

WHAT THEY SAID: Coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the game that the injury does not seem severe, but that they must wait for further tests. "It seems nothing worrying, we have to wait for the test tomorrow," he told reporters, later adding: "We don't know if Karim's injury is muscular or not."

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE VERDICT:

Eden Hazard was called on to replace him

Twitter

But the Belgian may not be the best candidate

Twitter

The ex-Chelsea star is still not at his best

Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? After the clash in Glasgow, Real Madrid will try to maintain their perfect start to the new La Liga season when they welcome Mallorca to the Santiago Bernabeu.