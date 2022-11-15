News Matches
'Benzema is doing so much better!' - Camavinga responds to France team-mate's fitness fears before World Cup

Dan Bernstein
21:48 WAT 15/11/2022
Eduardo Camavinga offered a promising fitness update on France teammate Karim Benzema ahead of the World Cup.
  • Benzema battling muscle problem
  • Has played in just seven La Liga matches
  • But doing "much better" now

WHAT HAPPENED? Camavinga, who also plays alongside Benzema at Real Madrid, suggested the striker's injury absence is almost over. Benzema is in France's squad for Qatar but remains a fitness concern.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's getting better," Camavinga told RMC Sport. "He's doing so much better. I have a very good relationship with him, he helps me a lot at Real Madrid. He is a very great player who deserves what is happening to him. I hope he will be good to go for the World Cup."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If fit, Benzema would form a dangerous duo with Kylian Mbappe at the front of France's attack. Les Bleus might turn to Olivier Giroud if Benzema can't start, with Christopher Nkunku also an option to come into the starting line-up.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? The defending World Cup champions begin their trophy defence against Australia next week in Group D.

