Benrahma ends lifelong Premier League wait as West Ham United hold Brighton and Hove Albion

Thanks to his strike against the Seagulls, the Algeria international has now scored his maiden goal in the English top flight

Said Benrahma scored his first Premier League goal with a second-half stunner as West Ham United played a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion, in the process ending his wait to find the back of the net in the English elite division.

Thanks to an assist from South Africa international Percy Tau, Welbeck had put the Seagulls ahead in the 84th minute, however, the Algerian who was introduced for Jarrod Bowen in the 64th minute ensured that the points were shared.

Ben White headed Vladimir Coufal’s cross out towards the edge of the area, where the 25-year-old had plenty of time to take a touch, before bending a beauty into the top corner of Robert Sanchez’s post.

Said Benrahma netted his first ever goal for West Ham United, in what was his 31st appearance for the club in all competitions. pic.twitter.com/9EEZlDosXX — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) May 15, 2021

That also proved to be his first-ever goal for West Ham United, in what was his 31st appearance for David Moyes’ team in all competitions.

In addition, the former Nice, Angers and Brentford man became the 12th Algerian to score in the history of the tournament.

Speaking to West Ham TV after the game, manager Moyes claimed his players gave their all against Graham Potter’s Seagulls, albeit, they did not make most of their scoring opportunities.

“It was very similar to the Everton game. I thought we controlled long periods of the game but we gave away a really, really bad goal – quite similar to the one we gave away against Everton – and from that we had to come back,” he said.

“It was probably our play in the final third where we didn’t do enough – we didn’t make a good enough final pass, or we didn’t make enough contact when we had a chance to score et cetera.

“Some moments weren’t good, and we gave up quite a lot of opportunities to make better chances.

“Getting a point [after falling behind] with six minutes to go was good and the players showed a lot of character to make sure that we earned it. A point might be really important – it could be.”

The result is a setback for the London based outfit in their quest to feature in next season’s Champions League. Currently, they are sixth in the log after garnering 59 points from 36 games in the 2020-21 campaign.

Benrahma would be eyeing his second Premier League goal when West Ham face West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday evening.