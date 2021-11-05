West Ham coach David Moyes has lauded Said Benrahma for his excellent display in the 2-2 draw away to Genk in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Algeria forward struck in the 59th minute to cancel out Joseph Paintsil's fifth-minute goal for the hosts. The Desert Fox then completed his brace in the 82nd minute with a solo effort but Tomas Soucek turned the ball into his own net to hand the opponents a point.

However, the Hammers attacker had already done enough to warrant plaudits from his manager.

"[Benrahma was] fantastic. I thought he played well... and I thought he did a lot of good things which in recent games I have not been quite so sure about but... he has played well and obviously got a couple of goals as well," Moyes said as quoted by HammersNews.

"The first goal was great, what a goal and it was a great individual goal. The second goal was so, so good... he really pleased me because I thought tonight he released the ball at the right moment. I saw the individual actions he took, I thought more of them came off.

"So we’re making sure that Benrahma is aware of what the standards are and what we expect of him. I’m really pleased for him today that he got the goals because he needs it as well. I think he needs it himself for a little bit of confidence."

Declan Rice was also impressed with what his teammate managed to achieve as the English side moved closer to sealing their place in the knockout phase from Group H.

"It feels good to be that close to qualifying, we still have two tough games left, we have to go to Vienna and play Zagreb at home, but we want to finish top," Rice told the club's official website.

"We don’t want to come second in the group, we want to finish top and proceed to the next round. I’ve been with Benrahma for over a year now and I know what he can do. I’m always on at him to keep doing what he’s doing on the pitch – keep expressing himself and keep having the fun that he has.

"Tonight you can see the fun he had, he bailed us out with his two goals and he’s an unbelievable player."

West Ham are currently on 10 points after four matches, four more than Dinamo Zagreb in second place.