Bennacer: PSG target opens Serie A goal account in AC Milan's thrashing of Bologna

On Saturday, the Algeria international scored his first goal in the Italian top-flight after 65 appearances

Ismael Bennacer broke his Serie A duck in AC Milan's 4-1 victory against Bologna on Saturday.

The Algerian midfielder scored the Rossoneri's third goal at the San Siro Stadium four minutes into the second half, after goals from Alexis Saelemaekers and Hakan Calhanoglu gave them a 2-1 lead into the break.

The strike was Bennacer’s maiden goal for AC Milan and his first goal in the Serie A after 65 appearances since he made his debut for Empoli last season.

Later in the game, efforts from Ante Rebic and Davide Calabria sealed victory for Stefano Pioli's men.

Bennacer and Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie were the double pivots in Milan's midfield, and they helped them stretch their unbeaten run to eight league matches since the restart of the football in Italy.

The Ivorian midfielder featured for the entire duration of the encounter but Bennacer played 79 minutes before his substitution.

Bennacer who was named the Best Player at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, has established himself in Pioli's system this campaign with 28 league appearances so far and his impressive performances have made him a transfer target for French champions PSG.

Kessie who has also been a key player in the Rossoneri's midfield is reportedly attracting interest from city rivals Inter Milan after his contribution of four goals after 31 league games,

For Bologna, Senegal's Ibrahima Mbaye was introduced as a 59th-minute substitute while Gambia duo Musa Juwara and Musa Barrow were not involved in the game as they watched on as unused substitutes.

The victory boosted Milan's chances of qualifying for European football next season as they moved to sixth in the Serie A table with 56 points after 34 matches.

Kessie and Bennacer will be hoping to help AC Milan stretch their unbeaten run when they travel to Sassuolo on Tuesday for their next league fixture.