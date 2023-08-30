Benjamin Pavard completes €30m transfer to Inter from Bayern Munich

Serie A giants Inter have completed the signing of French defender Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich for €30 million.

  • Pavard joins Inter from Bayern for €30m.
  • Pavard joins Inter on a five-year deal
  • Had one year left in his Bayern contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The French international full-back is finally out of Bayern as he completed a move to Inter on a five-year deal. Inter have paid a transfer fee of €30m (£26m/$33m) to the Bundesliga champions to acquire the player's services.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pavard, who was in the final year of his contract at Bayern, was desperate to move out of the German side with clubs like Manchester United also interested in signing him. Last week he officially handed a transfer request to the club after which they started negotiating with Inter.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? Having won their first two matches of the Serie A, Simone Inzaghi's side next face Fiorentina on Sunday.

