Bengaluru boss Naushad Moosa: It was important for Sunil Chhetri to stay calm

Bengaluru FC head coach Naushad Moosa lauded Sunil Chhetri for his brace against Mumbai City FC

Bengaluru stunned Mumbai City 4-2 in the Indian Super League 2020-21 clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim to stay in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

Bengaluru interim coach Naushad Moosa admitted that he was surprised with the early goal from Cleiton Silva but the idea was to counterattack against the high-pressing Mumbai City. He also explained that his goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandu was playing long balls so that his players can capitalise on their speed.

"They're playing a high (line) so the idea was to capitalise on that and go on the counterattack," Moosa said.

"If you see, the idea was that Mumbai was pressing too high. They were playing too high up the field. So the idea was to put the ball in behind and use the speed of Udanta (Singh), Ashique (Kuruniyan) and Sunil (Chhetri)," he added.

Moosa is hopeful that his team can make it to the playoffs if they continue to play as a unit. Bengaluru are currently in sixth place in the points table with 22 points.

"It was very important. The only way to win these three games is to play like a team and today they showed," Moosa said.

" didn't say the (playoff) hopes are off. I said that the way the other teams are getting draws so there are possibilities and we have to just keep playing the way we did today," he added.

Bengaluru FC talisman Sunil Chhetri scored a brace in his 200th appearance in the game. Moosa hailed him as a captain and a leader besides mentioning that he also gets frustrated when the team is not performing up to the mark.

"What I can say is that he is the captain and a leader. He motivates the players. And you can see his frustration also when the team is not playing well. It was very important for him to stay calm today and keep motivating the players and it worked," Moosa said.