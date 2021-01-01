Bengaluru's Naushad Moosa - Expected referee to stop the game after Gurpreet went down

The Blues boss suggested that his team was unlucky not to score another goal despite creating many chances...

Bengaluru's poor run of form continued as they suffered yet another defeat in the Indian Super League (ISL). They went down 2-1 to their rivals Kerala Blasters on Wednesday.

The Blues had taken the lead in the first half but Puitea's equaliser in the 73rd-minute brought Kerala back into the game. Bengaluru had raised concern in the manner in which Puitea had equalised as when he scored the goal, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was lying on the ground after Gary Hooper's shot from point-blank range hit him on the chest.

Coach Naushad Moosa said that they expected the referee to stop the play after Gurpreet had gone down but also mentioned that his defenders should have cleared the ball.

"If we see the goals that we conceded, first of all, Gurpreet was down during the first goal and we were expecting that the referee would stop the game," said Moosa. "But again my defence should have cleared the ball. But I am happy with the way they played. They were really compact and did what I told them to do."

The Blues boss also suggested that his team could have sealed the game in the first half itself as they created a lot of goal scoring chances.

"We could have scored more goals in the first half, we created a lot of scoring opportunities. In the second half as well, the ball hit the post. Leon came on and could have scored. Towards the end, we were not lucky enough. But the boys are really trying and creating scoring opportunities."

Bengaluru's winless run extended to six matches after the Kerala Blasters tie and their coach suggested that his team his trying their best to win matches but they are just not able to bury the chances they are creating.

"We were not sitting back. We were attacking, we were keeping the ball around and we wanted to score more goals. Unfortunately, we couldn't score. We are trying our best, it is not that we are giving away games, it is just that we are not being lucky in getting the goals."