Benfica boss expecting Darwin Nunez to be sold for more than €126m Joao Felix

Sacha Pisani
Last updated
Darwin Nunez e Everton Cebolinha Lech Poznan Benfica Europa League 22102020
Uefa Europa League
The rising Uruguayan star has wasted no time showing his new club what he can do in front of goal with a future sale already being considered

Benfica head coach Jorge Jesus believes Darwin Nunez will surpass Joao Felix as the club's most expensive sale after praising the hat-trick hero following his Europa League exploits.

Nunez opened his account for Benfica with a three-goal haul as the Portuguese powerhouse defeated Lech Poznan 4-2 in their Europa League opener on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Uruguay forward became Benfica's most expensive signing when he arrived from Almeria in a €24 million ($28m) deal in September.

    Jesus is already bracing for Nunez's exit, tipping his transfer fee to surpass the club-record €126m ($148m) Benfica received from Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix last year.

    "We got it right. We must not forget that he is a kid, he is 21 years old, there is a lot about the game that he does not know yet. He will learn with me and Benfica," Jesus told SportTV.

    "All this decision-making ability, finishing and speed...He was Benfica's most expensive purchase, and when there is no pandemic, he will be the most expensive sale. He will be a world-class player.

    "Unfortunately for me, maybe I will lose him in a short time."

    Benfica's Nunez scored with all three shots on target away to Polish side Lech Poznan.

    Nunez made it 2-1 for Benfica three minutes prior to half-time before netting his second of the match on the hour-mark as he completed his hat-trick in the third minute of stoppage time.

    "Three goals? It means a lot to me," Nunez told SIC. "When I don't score, I try to help the team. I haven't scored for five games, but I worked for the team.

    "From the first moment the team gave me confidence. They think I deserved these goals. I am very happy.

    "I thought I was going to score my first goal. I didn't expect the three goals, but thankfully. Now it's time to continue working with humility. It's a difficult series now and we have to prepare ourselves in the best way."

    While yet to score in Portugal's top-flight, Nunez has contributed four assists from as many games and will be backing himself to fire in the league when Benfica are next in action against Belenenses on Monday. 

