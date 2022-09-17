'Bench him!' - Mane sent warning & told he 'looks unhappy & isolated' at Bayern as Hamann delivers harsh assessment

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has claimed Sadio Mane doesn't look happy and is isolated at Bayern Munich amid the forward's struggle for form.

Is Mane really "unhappy" at Bayern?

Senegal international hasn't scored in four games

Hamann thinks he's being played out of position

WHAT HAPPENED? Mane left Liverpool after six years at Anfield to join German giants Bayern Munich this summer. He has scored five goals in 10 games but hasn't found the net in his last four matches, with ex-Liverpool star Hamann believing he is struggling to fully integrate in Bavaria.

WHAT HE SAID: Hamann said, as quoted by GMX: "He is not integrated. I saw him at Liverpool where he played through the middle. That's not his position. Now he also takes this position at FC Bayern. He's at his best when he comes from the outside. He doesn't look happy to me. Other players like Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala or Lucas Hernandez, who is currently injured, all perform outstandingly. Nobody is talking about Mane at the moment. He seems isolated and hardly participates in the game. FC Bayern has to get that under control."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane has been playing centrally during his time in Germany and Hamann thinks he needs to be put on the bench, if his struggles continue. He said: "I think that Mane should be put on the bench if he continues to play so little part in Bayern's game. You could of course put Mane on the side. He would be better off there. However, they already have three great players there in Musiala, Sane and Coman."

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? Bayern Munich travel to Augsburg next, where they lost 2-1 last season, and Mane will be hoping he can help his team avoid the same fate this time around, while also getting back amongst the goals himself.