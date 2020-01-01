Benatia questions Guardiola’s man-management & rumours of Man City boss joining Juventus

The Moroccan defender worked with the Catalan coach at Bayern Munich and has picked holes in his methods despite recognising him as one of the best

Former Bayern Munich defender Medhi Benatia has questioned Pep Guardiola’s man-management skills and suggested that Juventus have no need to lure the Catalan away from Manchester City.

Having enjoyed considerable success in Spain, Germany and England, many consider ex-Barcelona boss Guardiola to be one of the finest tactical minds of all time.

Benatia is not about to pick holes in that debate, with a coach he worked with in the Bundesliga considered to sit alongside the very best in the business.

Guardiola is, however, famed for his demanding approach, with an all-encompassing desire to win meaning that he can overlook the need to form personal bonds with his players.

Benatia, who spent three years with Bayern between 2014 and 2017, sees that as the only chink in the armour of a manager who boasts the most decorated of CVs.

The 32-year-old former Morocco international told Goal of Guardiola: “He is tactically the best coach in the world, I don't see one better than him.

“But I did not like him very much in the relationship with the players, from this point of view he did not impress me.”

Guardiola has earned plenty of plaudits since stepping into the Barcelona hot-seat back in 2008 and does not tend to stick around long in any one position.

With that in mind, and with no extension agreed to his contract at City as they face the threat of two-year Champions League ban, it has been suggested that another move could be on the cards.

Serie A giants Juve have been mooted as a possible landing spot but, with Maurizio Sarri calling the shots in Turin at present, Benatia sees no reason for the Bianconeri to make a move.

He said of Guardiola’s links to another of his former clubs: “He could certainly be a right profile for Juve, but in my opinion, Sarri has an excellent idea of football.

“This year, perhaps, has been a bit more complicated for Juve, but change always requires patience. And we must not forget that we are talking about a team still in the running to win everything.

“So, the work overseen so far has been good. And I don't think it's fair to talk about other coaches right now, the Bianconeri have a good one.”

Juve entered the coronavirus-enforced break from competitive action perched back at the top of Serie A and waiting on further outings at the business end of Coppa Italia and Champions League competition.