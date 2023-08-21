Ben Foster retires just five games into Wrexham’s season after previously being talked out of hanging up his gloves by Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

Ben Foster has announcement his retirement just five games into Wrexham’s 2023-24 campaign, with the veteran keeper hanging up his gloves once more.

Ex-England international bowing out

Made 12 appearances for the Dragons

Helped them to promotion last term

WHAT HAPPENED? The 40-year-old shot-stopper stepped out of his first retirement in March when answering an SOS call from Dragons co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. He helped the Welsh outfit to secure promotion back into the Football League, before then taking in an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds and McElhenney were able to talk the former England international into signing a new 12-month contract, but that deal has been cut short. Foster has struggled at the start of the new season in League Two, with Wrexham conceding an alarming number of goals, and he feels the time is right to bow out.

WHAT THEY SAID? Foster, who made 12 appearances in total for Wrexham, has told the club’s official website: “The honest truth is that my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself and I feel that now is the right time to retire. At the forefront of my mind when making this decision, was not only what was best for me but also the club, and making the decision now gives the club every opportunity to assess their options before the window closes. Wrexham will always have a special place in my heart.”

Dragons boss Phil Parkinson added: “Ben has been the model professional while at Wrexham and has done everything we have asked of him. It takes a big person to make the decision he has and one who really understands this Football Club, with the timing of his decision. I am sure I speak for everyone, when thanking him for his contribution that went far beyond that one magnificent penalty save against Notts County to help us gain promotion last season. Wrexham AFC was a better place for having Ben Foster around the club.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham have a number of other goalkeepers on their books – including Rob Lainton and Mark Howard – so will not be left short in that department as Foster turns his attention back towards interests off the field.