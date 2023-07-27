'Absolutely gutted' - Ben Foster says Man Utd goalkeeper Nathan Bishop is 'heartbroken' after challenge put Wrexham's Paul Mullin in hospital

Soham Mukherjee
Mullin-WrexhamGetty/GOAL/IG-paulmullin12
Manchester UnitedWrexhamPremier LeagueLeague TwoN. BishopP. MullinB. Foster

Ben Foster has revealed Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop is "absolutely gutted" after his challenge put Wrexham's Paul Mullin in hospital.

  • Mullin and Bishop clash in friendly
  • Wrexham striker suffers punctured lung
  • Goalkeeper left distraught by injury

WHAT HAPPENED? During the Welsh club's 3-1 victory over Manchester United, the striker had to leave the pitch in the 12th minute with an oxygen mask after an accidental clash with Bishop while chasing a long ball. The shot-stopper took to social media to apologise to the striker and insisted it was a "complete misjudgement" with "0 malicious intent" that left Mullin with a small puncture in his lungs.

Foster, the Wrexham keeper, has now revealed that his United counterpart is "heartbroken" and went to console him. He even shared Mullin's number with Bishop so that he could reach out personally.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I feel so bad for Nathan, he’s absolutely heartbroken,” Foster told the Telegraph. “I passed Paul’s number onto Nathan so he can get in touch with him but, yeah, he’s absolutely gutted. I feel for the lad.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Mullin is recovering well and has already been discharged from hospital. The striker has been spotted on his feet and chatting with David Jones and Richard Hill in San Diego.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Paul Mullin Man Utd WrexhamGetty

WHAT NEXT? It remains uncertain when Mullin will return to action but coach Phil Parkinson revealed that the striker is likely to miss the start of the new season as Wrexham enter the Football League after a hiatus of 15 years.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

187273 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 72098Jude Bellingham
  • 19990Christopher Nkunku
  • 14190Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 16179Mason Mount
  • 8744Sandro Tonali
  • 22476Other
187273 Votes