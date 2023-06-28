'The reason I am where I am' - Chelsea's Ben Chilwell pays beautiful tribute to his father following his death

On Tuesday evening, Chelsea's Ben Chilwell poured out his heart towards his late father on Instagram in a heart-felt tribute.

The Chelsea star expressed his grief on Instagram after learning that his father had died due to a severe illness.

Chilwell paid tribute to his father, Wayne, on social media following his death, recalling their shared moments, including the full-back's England debut.

"The reason I am where I am," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his late father driving in the car next to him. "The most loving dad, who always put everyone before himself and made everyone smile and laugh. I am so glad we got to live my dream together, and especially you seeing me make my debut for England. But more importantly, we shared so many amazing memories away from football which I will remember forever. I will miss you every single day Dad. I love you so much."

Chilwell's Chelsea and England teammates were quick to express their condolences online following the awful news.

Mason Mount commented, "Sending all the love brother," while Jude Bellingham, another England star, said, "Sorry for your loss brother."

Kai Havertz of the Blues simply posted three heart emojis, while Christian Pulisic said, "Much love brother."

Chelsea players Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta also left messages on the photo, as did Chilwell's England teammates Harry Maguire and James Maddison.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's official club page remarked, "Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family," while the England squad page said, "We are so sorry for your loss, Ben. Thinking of you and your family."