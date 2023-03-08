Ben Arfa wins court appeal against PSG as club found guilty of 'moral harassment' & ordered to pay €100,000 compensation fee

Hatem Ben Arfa has won a court appeal against Paris Saint-Germain, who have been ordered to pay €100,000 in compensation.

Ben Arfa wins PSG court battle

Club guilty of moral harassment & unpaid bills

Former winger once exiled from squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Former PSG forward Ben Arfa has secured a partial victory in a court case against the French giants, who have been ordered to pay €100,000 in compensation after being found guilty of "moral harassment" and unpaid bills owed to the Frenchman, as reported by L'Equipe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ben Arfa played for PSG between 2016 and 2018, but spent the entirety of his second and final season in the capital exiled from the squad before leaving upon the expiry of his contract. The 36-year-old was reportedly excluded as a result of a remark made about the Emir of Qatar, which angered PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The case presented by Ben Arfa was that he could've received performance bonuses if he had not been sidelined, and he sought more than €7 million in damages as a result of the exclusion. However, the court did not agree to that extent and only awarded him the €100,000, hence the partial victory.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG & BEN ARFA? PSG do not have the time to dwell on the case with a mammoth and potentially season-defining Champions League tie against Bayern Munich on the horizon. Ben Arfa has been without a club since leaving Lille last year.