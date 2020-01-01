Ben-Anuge appointed Nigeria Women's Football League Chief Operating Officer

The former Super Falcon is becoming the first woman to serve as the operations officer for the country's league body

Nigeria Football Federation has named Faith Ben-Anuge the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Nigeria Women's Football League [NWFL].

The development means Ben-Anuge becomes the first woman to handle the post since the establishment of the NWFL body in 2017.

She has since replaced Ayo Abdulrahman, who has been in charge since 2017 before his redeployment to the Federation Cup division.

Before the appointment, she had served as the head of NFF women's football between 2006-2008 before being named in the Nigeria U20 women's team as an administrator from 2008 to 2014.

Under her watch, the Falconets reached the final of the U20 Women's World Cup twice, in Germany 2010 and Canada 2014.

Her last major engagement was as the team administrator of the senior women's national side in 2016, leading the Super Falcons to the 2016 Africa Women's Cup of Nations triumph in Cameroon.

Commenting on her new role, the excited administrator is thankful for the opportunity and eager to deliver on her duties for the growth of the women's game.

"I feel very honoured and privileged to have been appointed as the first woman since 2017," Ben-Anuge told Goal.

"Though I have served in the same capacity in previous years 2006-2008 under Ibrahim Galadinma spanning over to Lulu's regime."

When asked about her vision and mission statements for the women's league board, she said: "They should expect some level of expertise in the administration of our women's football which of course should be in sync with global practices.

"We will try our best to improve on the image of our women league in the global scene because the world is a global village and football works better with technology as rebranding our league will be the major focus.

"I am ready to serve and would be relying on the cooperation of the clubs and the NWFL board in achieving set goals and objectives.

"I will do my best as the COO to give attention to the welfare of the players liaison with the clubs to ensure that this is done both medically and legally when it comes to transfers, registrations and payments."

She has since resumed her duties with the Aisha Falode led Nigeria Women's Football League board in preparation for the 2021 season.