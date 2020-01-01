'Behind closed doors it was a different derby' - Kevin-Prince Boateng reacts to Besiktas draw with Galatasaray

The highly-anticipated Istanbul Derby had to go on without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic

Kevin-Prince Boateng has stated that the Istanbul Derby between Galatasaray and Besiktas which ended goalless on Sunday, was different as it was played behind closed doors because of coronavirus.

The pandemic has spread to more than 100 countries with Europe being hardest hit after China.

This led to the suspensions of majority of the European football leagues, with Turkey and a few others active this weekend, but without the presence of the fans.

"Football without you guys (fans) is not football,but more importantly is that everybody stays safe!!," Boateng posted on Instagram.

"Behind closed doors it was a different derby, but we played with pride and strength."

Besiktas remain in fifth spot on the Super Lig log and will next be in action at home to Antalyaspor on March 21.