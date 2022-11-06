'Beaten by the better team' - Potter admits Arsenal are ahead of Chelsea following disappointing defeat

Chelsea boss Graham Potter admitted his side have some catching up to do to reach Arsenal's level following a disappointing defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea beaten 1-0 at Stamford Bridge

Gabriel goal enough for Gunners

Potter praised performance of Arteta's side

WHAT HAPPENED? A solitary Gabriel Magalhaes goal just after the hour mark was enough to see off a lacklustre Chelsea side on Sunday afternoon. The home team found themselves devoid of ideas against an Arsenal side who dazzled with their free-flowing football. Blues boss Potter commented on this gulf in quality in his post-match interview.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think we played against a team in a really good moment, a confident team, you can see the points they have, so credit to them," Potter told BT Sport. "Overall I think Arsenal deserved to win. Whilst the goal was disappointing, over the course of the game we had no complaints with the result.

"The effort was there but we were beaten by the better team today. They have come in a good moment, with some good players, a good structure. Mikel has done a good job there. You can see the points they have in the Premier League, they're in a good place."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal's victory took them back to the top of the Premier League table, re-claiming top spot from a Manchester City side who snatched last-minute 2-1 victory at home to Fulham on Saturday. Chelsea, meanwhile, slipped down to seventh, 13 points off the Gunners and five points shy of the Champions League places.

DID YOU KNOW? Sunday's defeat was Chelsea's fourth loss against Arsenal in their last five Premier League meetings. They haven't beaten the Gunners at Stamford Bridge in the league since August 2018.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues' schedule before the World Cup doesn't get any easier. They travel to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before facing an in-from Newcastle at St. James' Park on Saturday.