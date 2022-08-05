Martin Tyler apologises following 'hooligan related' Hillsborough remark as BBC expresses 'regret'

The Sky Sports commentator was speaking on the Radio 4 Today programme when he made the remarks about the 1989 disaster

The BBC has issued an apology for not challenging Martin Tyler when he appeared to refer to the Hillsborough disaster as a "hooligan-related incident".

The Sky Sports commentator made the controversial comments on the Radio 4 Today news programme on Friday morning, with Tyler later apologising for any "misunderstanding".

In 1989, 97 Liverpool supporters were unlawfully killed while attending an FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in Sheffield due to police negligence.

What did Tyler say about the Hillsborough disaster?

"You've got to remember that football was in a bit of a crisis at that time. We weren't that long after Hillsborough and other hooligan-related issues as well. So it was very much a difficult time for the game generally," he said.

How has the BBC reacted?

"We regret that we did not robustly challenge Martin Tyler on a comment which appeared to link Hillsborough and hooliganism," a statement read.

"Martin has since apologised for the comment and clarified that these were separate examples, and he did not intend to conflate the two."

'If anyone should know better, it's him'

GOAL's Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones gives his view on Tyler's comments

When will people learn? When will people understand that their words have consequences, and that when discussing something which caused so much distress and pain, they should choose them far more carefully?

Martin Tyler is not the first person to do something like this, and sadly he won't be the last either, but for someone in his position, this really was a mistake that is hard to understand.

He may not have meant it to come out as it sounded - which was pretty badly - but such carelessness is unforgivable, when talking about an issue such as this.

Hillsborough families have fought for more than three decades for the truth of that day, and its aftermath, to be heard.

The hurt and upset that has been caused in the meantime is incomprehensible, and to hear one of football's most famous commentators peddling one of the great lies of the story, on national radio, is unacceptable. If anyone should know better, it's him.

Tyler issues apology

"This morning while discussing various crises facing football 30 years ago, I referred to some examples including the Hillsborough disaster and also controversy over hooliganism at matches," Tyler wrote.

"These are two separate issues. There is no connection at all between the Hillsborough disaster and hooliganism - I know that, and I was not implying that there was. I apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for any misunderstanding."