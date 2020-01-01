Bayo: Uganda striker's moving message to Vipers SC ahead of FC Ashdod move

The towering striker takes to his social media pages to send a message to the Venoms for how they took care of him

Uganda international Fahad Bayo has delivered an emotional message to Vipers SC as he prepares to start a new life with new club FC Ashdod.

The towering Bayo, has left the Venoms after a one-year spell which saw him make 24 appearances, score 15 goals in all competitions and win the Fufa Super 8 and Uganda Premier League (UPL) medals.

The burly forward penned a four-year contract to join the Israel Premier League giants a week ago.

Bayo has now delivered a moving statement to Vipers on his social media pages to express his gratitude to the coaches and players he has worked with, and for the support of the fans, during his time at St Mary’s stadium.

Dear Venoms.



“After one season at Vipers, the time has come to say goodbye,” Bayo wrote. “It’s been an incredible honour to represent one of the biggest clubs in Uganda, and to achieve things that few players ever managed to achieve.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the fans for their support during the good times and the bad. I also want to thank all the coaches I’ve worked with during my spell here; their knowledge and expertise have been invaluable.

“I’ve shared the pitch with some fantastic players in my season at Vipers, but the squad is the best I’ve ever been a part of. I’ll never forget my debut in the Fufa Super 8 final in Wankulukuku, and I’m glad I got to share it with such a terrific group of lads.”

Bayo continued: “It’s been a great ride. There have been ups, downs and everything in between, but I’ll always look back on my time at St Mary’s Kitende with fondness. I have no regrets – I’ve given my all, and I’ve always done my best to wear the shirt with pride, and to represent the club with dignity and professionalism.

“Once part of the family, always part of the family. Deep inside I’ll always be a Venom. Thanks for the memories Vipers, and good luck for the future.”

Bayo, who has also played for local club Proline FC, joined Vipers last year from Zambian outfit Buildcon FC.

He inspired Vipers to the 2019/2020 league title after scoring 12 goals in their hunt for domestic football's biggest title.

Over the last 12 months, Bayo's impressive run had earned him calls to the national team. He was part of the Cranes side that won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup and scored a wonder goal against Malawi last year during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.