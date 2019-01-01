Bayern's Thiago 'very happy' at Bundesliga champions, says father

The midfielder has made more than 200 first-team appearances for the club, who are bidding to win their eighth successive Bundesliga crown

The father of Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara said the midfielder is more than happy at the Bundesliga giants.

The 28-year-old is in his seventh season at Bayern, a stint that has been full of trophies and regular success.

Given the midfielder's Spanish roots, and the fact he progressed through the Barcelona system, a return to La Liga has always seemed a possibility, yet Thiago's father, Mazinho, told Mundo Deportivo: "He is very happy.

"It is his seventh season, he has one and a half more to finish his contract. He is in a spectacular club, which has made him a great contract and has a great respect for players and former players.

"When I go there, I realise that it is something out of the ordinary."

Asked what move Thiago will make in the future, Mazinho was unsure.

"I do not know what will happen," he added. "I don't know if he will want to return to Spain or be somewhere closer to us."

A 10-man Bayern were thrashed 5-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and sit fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 28-year-old told Bayern’s official website in October that he felt committed to the Bundesliga champions and wasn't experiencing an urge to move away.

He said: “I feel as a part of the club, I can fully identify with this idea. A player can’t have as a motto: ‘I’ll play for 90 minutes, and that’s all I’m interested in’.

“I always say: FC Bayern is like a big house where everyone lives closely together under the same roof.”

Quizzed further on whether he could be sticking around for the foreseeable future, Thiago added: “Both parties must make this decision.

“I feel fantastic, my family are very happy. The quality of life is incredibly good in Munich, so why not?”