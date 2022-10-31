Bayern Munich vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Inter against Bayern Munich on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States & India

Bayern Munich may have already topped their 2022-23 Champions League group but will want to keep their perfect win record intact when Inter come to town on Tuesday. The Bundesliga champions have won all five of their Group C matches, netting 16 goals in the process - only Napoli have scored more during the group stage.

Inter are unbeaten in the group since their 2-0 loss to Bayern on the first matchday. They are also on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions and will hope to end the group phase in style with a win against the favourites from Bavaria.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream live online.

Bayern Munich vs Inter date & kick-off time

Game: Bayern Munich vs Inter Date: November 1, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 1:30 am IST (Nov 2) Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Inter on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

BT Sport 5 are showing the game between Inter and Bayern Munich in the UK. It can be streamed on the BT Sport app.

In the U.S., the game can be streamed through Paramount+.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the exclusive rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League.

Check out our soccer on US TV guide here!

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 5 BT Sport app US N/A Paramount+ India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD Sony Liv

Bayern Munich squad and team news

Bayern continue to be without Bouna Sarr, Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller who are all sidelined due to injuries.

Defender Matthijs de Ligt will also miss the midweek fixture after he picked up a knock during the league game last weekend.

Bayern predicted XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Pavard, Davies; Sabitzer, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Mane; Choupo-Moting

Position Players Goalkeepers Ulreich, Schenk Defenders Stanisic, Mazraoui, Hernandez, Sarr, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano. Midfielders Muisala, Gravenberch, Davies, Sabitzer, Wanner, Choupo-Moting, Sane, Goretzka, Kimmich. Forwards Gnabry, Coman, Mane, Tel.

Inter squad & team news

Inter will miss the services of Romelu Lukaku, Dalbert, Marcelo Brozovic and Gabriel Brazao who are out of action due to injury.

Former Chelsea striker Lukaku has been confirmed to have suffered a myotendinous strain in his left hamstring and will be reassessed in a few days.

Inter predicted XI: Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, L Martinez