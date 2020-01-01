Bayern Munich target Aranguiz signs new Bayer Leverkusen contract

The Chilean was reportedly a target for the Bundesliga champions, however he has signed a new deal with his current side until 2023

Bayer Leverkusen have signed Charles Aranguiz to a new contract which will keep the Chile international at the club until 2023.

The 31-year-old's contract at BayArena was set to expire in the summer, with some reports suggesting that Bayern Munich were keen to sign him on a free transfer.

However Goal confirmed that Leverkusen were confident of getting the midfielder to pen a new deal, and that has now been made official.

Aranguiz, who joined the German side from Brazilian club Porto Alegre in 2015, told the Bayer Leverkusen website: "I've experienced a lot of things here, played in big games with great team-mates.

"This club and all members of staff always supported me and have given me the feeling of being welcome here – especially at the beginning when I wasn't able to play for a long time due to my torn Achilles.

"I've had a wonderful time here and I'll give my all for us to achieve something great in the next three years. This season would be good if it hopefully gets going again soon."

Managing director Rudi Voller said: "We've had a lot of good discussions with Charles over recent weeks and his desire to stay absolutely coincides with what we want. Charles is a really important player for our team.

"The fact we have again been able to agree a long-term contract underlines the full conviction of everybody involved and mutual confidence."

Aranguiz has made more than 100 Bundesliga appearances for Leverkusen and is considered a fan favourite for his all-action style of play. The club's supporters had even gone as far as sending a letter to the midfielder, urging him to commit his future to the North Rhine-Westphalia side.

His agent Fernando Felicevich was reportedly ready to approve the paperwork over a contract extension weeks ago, but was unable to complete the deal because he was stuck in Chile, unable to travel to Germany because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leverkusen are currently fifth in the Bundesliga table and have progressed to the last 16 of the Europa League, where they hold a 3-1 advantage over Rangers following an impressive first-leg triumph in Glasgow.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic bringing a halt to football across the globe, Peter Bosz's side were on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with Aranguiz having contributed three goals and six assists in 27 appearances over the course of the 2019-20 campaign.