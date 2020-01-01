Bayern Munich sign €10m right-back Sarr from Marseille in deal until 2024

The versatile full-back has completed his switch from the Ligue 1 club to the German champions, signing a four-year contract

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of right-back Bouna Sarr from Marseille for a reported €10 million (£9m/$12m) fee.

The 28-year-old defender has made the switch from Ligue 1 to the Bundesliga champions with a four-year deal, signing a contract until 2024.

Sarr, who has spent his entire career until this point in France, played with Metz and Lyon before joining Marseille in 2015.

He played in 181 competitive fixtures for Marseille, scoring eight goals and helping them to the 2018 Europa League final, but has made his move to Germany just before the transfer deadline.

Sarr told his new team's website: “I'm very happy to be able to join a big club like FC Bayern. For me, a dream comes true and I will give everything to help write the successful history of this club.”

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: “Bouna Sarr is a dynamic right-back who fits in very well with our approach to the game. He will help us in an important position. Sarr brings with him 28 years of experience and stability, and we also believe that he will develop again at FC Bayern.”

Sarr becomes Bayern's seventh major signing of the summer, as Hansi Flick's men look to strengthen even further having completed the treble last season.

He joins winger Leroy Sane, who was the big summer spending acquisition from Manchester City, along with defensive midfielder Marc Roca from Espanyol, and two free signings - goalkeeper Alexander Nubel and defender Tanguy Kouassi.

Sarr became the third player to move to Bayern on Monday, following the loan signing of Douglas Costa from Juventus, and the free transfer of Eric Choupo-Moting after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

Bayern meanwhile have not seen their squad massively weakened this summer, with the only major departure being playmaker Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool.

They are aiming to follow up an extraordinary campaign in 2019-20, where they won every major trophy despite the season being badly disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic which forced the suspension of all major sporting events worldwide for several months.

Bayern claimed the Bundesliga title by a considerable margin from second-placed Borussia Dortmund, defeated Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal final and overcame PSG 1-0 in the final of the Champions League.