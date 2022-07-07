Bayern Munich ready €90m transfer bid for Chelsea target De Ligt

The defender could be on the move this summer as the German and English sides are looking to snap him up

Bayern Munich are set to make an official bid for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, who has also drawn interest from Chelsea.

The German side have made contact with the Turrin club and are already in negotiations over a deal for the defender.

The centre-back's contract at Juventus expires in two years and the likelihood of him signing an extension has decreased in recent days.

What do we know about Bayern's interest in De Ligt?

Bayern are set to make an offer for De Ligt worth a total of €90 million (£76m/$91m), GOAL understands.

The Bundesliga champions are willing to pay €75m (£63m/$76m) up front with a further €15m (£13m/$15m) available in bonuses.

Juventus are open to selling the Netherlands international either this summer or next year because they do not want to lose him for free in 2024.

Their CEO Maurizio Arrivabene suggested that De Ligt does not want to stay at the club, telling Tuttosport: “Today, keeping a player who wants to leave is impossible. It’s not always about the money and if one wants to go, you don’t just tell him: ok, go ahead."

Chelsea also want De Ligt

Bayern are not the only contenders to land the former Ajax star.

GOAL confirmed this week that Chelsea are ahead of Bayern in the race to sign him from the Serie A side, having started talks with their Italian counterparts last month.

Article continues below

The Turin team initially hoped to get around €120m (£103m/$124m) for De Ligt, but would settle for getting back their initial €80m (£69m/$82m) investment when they signed him from Ajax in 2019.

De Ligt has made 117 appearances overall for Juve since making the move three years ago and scored eight goals.

Further reading