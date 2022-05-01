Bayern Munich players criticised for team trip to Ibiza after 3-1 home defeat by Mainz

The Bayern Munich team's trip to Ibiza in the wake of the 3-1 loss to Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday has caused some controversy in Germany.

A week after the Bavarian giants secured a 10th straight Bundesliga title, their winning streak was brought to an end when Mainz outclassed Julian Nagelsmann's team.

The squad took a two-day trip to Ibiza in the wake of the defeat, much to the ire of club legend and pundit Lothar Matthaus.

What has Matthaus said about Bayern Munich?

The ex-Germany star said on Sky: "It doesn't fit at all, especially after a game like this. If you had won yesterday, I would say: stay in Ibiza for three days."

He added: "It's not possible after this game! Not only because of the players, but also because of FC Bayern's public image. Bayern fans get angry and then the players go on vacation.

"Free days are normally cancelled after such a display."

Matthaus is not the only prominent voice in Germany to hit out at Bayern this weekend, as Hertha Berlin coach Felix Magath criticised them for taking their foot off the gas immediately after winning the league title.

"For all teams, the season lasts until the last matchday and I don't know why a team can then say: 'We won't play the season to the end and coast through three matchdays before closing.' It doesn't serve the Bundesliga or the competition," he said.

How have Bayern responded?

Bayern director Hasan Salihamdzic defended the team's holiday in Ibiza, telling Sport1: "Last week the players informed us that they would like to spend the free days as a group on Ibiza.

"We accepted it as a team-building exercise.

Article continues below

"As a player, I learned that you can become stronger from dealing with losses.

"Such a group trip can be the basis for that."

Further reading