Bayern Munich must assume Alaba will leave, says sporting director Salihamidzic

Hasan Salihamidzic does not foresee Bayern Munich coming to an agreement with David Alaba to extend his contract beyond June.

Bayern Munich must assume that David Alaba will leave the club with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic unable to see a successful resolution to his contract saga.

Austria international Alaba's deal is due to expire at the end of June and he said on Monday he was "disappointed and hurt" by the way the club had treated him.

Bayern revealed at the weekend they had taken a proposal for an extension off the table after the defender failed to provide an answer by an October 31 deadline.

Alaba insisted he had not been given enough time to make a decision and had only found out about the offer being withdrawn via the media.

Speaking prior to the 6-2 win over Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday, Salihamidzic appeared to confirm that Alaba will soon be leaving the club.

"I can tell you what happened. We negotiated and made David an offer. He refused it. Ten days ago we sat down again and submitted another offer – with a deadline," Salihamidzic told Sky.

"We informed David and his agent that we would withdraw the offer when the deadline expired. We did that. I spoke to his agent again on Saturday and tried to talk to David again on Sunday because I wanted to know what was going on, but not much happened.

"I don't know anymore how we will find a way back together. We made an offer and it was rejected. Now we have to assume that David will leave us.

"At some point we wanted to have planning security and know how things would go from here. Then we all made that decision as a club. With Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard – we are well-stocked in this position."

Alaba played the full 90 minutes as Bayern made it three wins from three in Champions League Group A.

Mergim Berisha put Salzburg ahead but a Robert Lewandowski penalty and an own goal from Rasmus Kristensen sent the Bavarian giants into half-time ahead.

Masaya Okugawa equalised for Jesse Marsch's side but Boateng, Leroy Sane, Lewandowski and Hernandez all scored in a 13-minute flurry to end the match with a resounding victory.

Asked about Salihamidzic's remarks about Alaba, head coach Hansi Flick said: "It is important to me that we have calm in the team and in our environment.

"We have a very, very important game against [Borussia] Dortmund on Saturday. I am not interested in anything else. I won't say anything more about it. I didn't see Hasan's interview, so I don't want to comment on it."