Bayern Munich’s Mane earns high praise from Mosimane after Super Cup victory

The veteran South African tactician further described the Senegalese as an inspiration to young players

Former Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has praised Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane as a player with a big-game attitude and temperament after winning the German Super Cup.

Mane, who scored his first official goal for Bayern in their 5-3 cup victory over RB Leipzig, moved to the Allianz Arena after a trophy-laden six seasons at Liverpool.

Jamal Musiala, Benjamin Pavard, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane were all on target as Mane lifted his first trophy with his new club.

Bayern are 10-time winners of the German Super Cup and have now lifted the trophy for the third consecutive season.

"Sadio is a top player, and his strength is that he has a very good, consistent high-game attitude and temperament!" Mosimane tweeted in praise of the African star.

"Role model for a young African player. Role model and philanthropist."

Mane’s first feat with Bayern comes just after he was named the 2022 African Player of the Year, becoming the second Senegalese to win the award back-to-back after El Hadji Diouf was the first to do so.

The former Southampton forward had inspired Senegal to a historic first Africa Cup of Nations title in February and later guided the Teranga Lions to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

In his last season with Liverpool, Mane scored 23 goals in all competitions before he made the summer move to join the Bundesliga giants.

He is already looking forward to winning more titles with the German side; "This is my dream. I’m looking forward to more titles," he said after lifting the Super Cup.

"I’m really happy to be at this great club. It’s an honour and I’m very happy. I’m looking forward to the future. We have to get even better, then we can win a lot of titles."