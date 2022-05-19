Bayern Munich-linked Kalajdzic 'not likely' to stay at Stuttgart as Lewandowski seeks transfer

Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat has admitted that Sasa Kalajdzic is unlikely to remain at the club past the end of the season.

The striker has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, with reports suggesting talks are already underway and that head coach Julian Nagelsmann is a big fan of the Austrian.

Should Kalajdzic be snapped up by the Bundesliga champions, Mislintat believes the 6'7” attacker will hit the ground running.

What has been said about a transfer for Kalajdzic?

Speaking to SportBild, Mislintat said of the 24-year-old: “It would be outstanding if we could keep him as a player and as a person. But in my opinion, that's not very likely.”

Asked if Kalajdzic has what it takes to cut it at the very top of the game amid the links to Bayern, the director replied: “Of course.

“Sasa showed last season, in the second half of the season and at the European Championship, that he is one of the absolute top central strikers in Europe.”

How much would Kalajdzic cost Bayern?

Reports value the Austrian at around the €25 million (£21m/$26m) mark, with his current Stuttgart deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Should Bayern decide to cash in on wantaway frontman Robert Lewandowski, they would make more than enough to cover the cost of buying Kalajdzic, despite the Pole's advancing years.

Still, the Bavarians have publicly stated their intention to have Lewandowski see out his contract, which also expires in 2023, and so could opt to bring in Kalajdzic regardless.

