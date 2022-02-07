Bayern Munich defender Sule agrees free transfer move to Borussia Dortmund amid Chelsea & Newcastle links
Niklas Sule is set to leave Bayern Munich once his contract expires and link up with Borussia Dortmund as a free agent, with interest from England being snubbed by the Germany international.
The 26-year-old centre-half has opted against committing to fresh terms at the Allianz Arena, with a new challenge now being sought.
There were suggestions that he could head to England, with Newcastle and Chelsea said to be among his many suitors, but a man that has been on Bayern’s books since 2017 has taken the decision to remain in the Bundesliga and sign a four-year contract with BVB.
Editors' Picks
- Afcon 2021: Mane eclipses Salah in battle of Anfield brothers
- 'My career-ending injury was a beautiful nightmare' - Thomas Beattie on how he finally accepted himself as gay
- Egypt issue solemn Senegal warning despite Afcon final defeat
- From champions to trailing the top four: What has gone wrong at Atletico Madrid?
What has been said?
Dortmund’s sporting director, Michael Zorc, has told the club’s official website of securing the services of another proven performer: “We are pleased that we were able to sign a German national player in Niklas Sule and retain him for four years.
“Niklas has shown us in personal discussions that he is very interested in Borussia Dortmund.
“He has a lot of experience, calmness in the build-up game and the necessary physique to take the next step with us from the summer.”
More to follow...