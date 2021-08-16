Bayern Munich cannot keep Kimmich and Goretzka 'at any cost', admits president Hainer

The Allianz Arena chief has insisted that the club won't be held to ransom in contract negotiations with two key players

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has admitted that the club cannot keep Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka "at any cost".

Kimmich has just entered the final two years of his current contract at Allianz Arena, while Goretzka only has 11 months left to run on his agreement, and has been strongly linked with Manchester United.

Bayern are reportedly working to tie both players down to new long-term deals, but Hainer insists that the German champions won't be held to ransom when it comes to their wage demands.

"They will certainly not be kept at any cost," the Allianz Arena chief told Kicker: "The players know what they have at Bayern, they are paid very well here too, everyone gets their salary.

"And they can win titles with us now, and also in the future."

Kimmich & Goretzka's Bayern records

Kimmich initially joined Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2015, and has since recorded 30 goals and 72 assists in 262 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

The 26-year-old has won 16 trophies during his time at Allianz Arena, including 10 alongside Goretzka, who has provided 25 goals in 113 outings since joining the club from Schalke in 2018, while also setting up another 27 for his team-mates.

Hainer on FFP

Hainer has also had his say on UEFA's reported plans to scrap Financial Fair Play, with a 'luxury tax' set to be introduced to punish any clubs that exceed the new agreed wage cap in Europe's major leagues.

"I'm not at all convinced by this luxury tax. In the event of violations, a club pays 100 million euros in luxury tax, which is shared among the other clubs," he said.

"This money does not help them decisively and does not really hurt the financial giants. We need valid regulations with clear consequences for fair competition.

"Strong attempts at sanctions have too often been revised or toned down in the past. It doesn't work that way."

The Bayern president went on to confirm that they are open to bringing in more new signings before the summer window closes, having only added Dayot Upamecano, Omar Richards and Sven Ulreich to their ranks so far.

"We are monitoring the transfer market, which is open until the end of August, to see whether there are still one or two possibilities," he added. "But we almost exclusively have national team players of the highest quality, so there is no urgent need to sign someone quickly."

