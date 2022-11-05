Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies limps off injured as Canada World Cup dream under threat

- Davies went off injured against Hertha Berlin
- Canada start World Cup in less than three weeks
- National team will fear over full-back's fitness
WHAT HAPPENED? The full-back was substituted 64 minutes into the clash in Berlin on Saturday, which the German giants went on to win 3-2. Davies limped off holding the back of his leg and was replaced by Lucas Hernandez.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Canada international's latest injury comes just 18 days before the national team play their first match of the World Cup against Belgium.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
Davies' injury on Saturday comes just a month after he was taken off in the clash against Borussia Dortmund...Getty
He has three weeks to make a recovery.Getty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR DAVIES? Bayern Munich have two more matches before the World Cup break, but they may take the safe route with their star full-back and limit his involvement. More information will be available once initial examinations are completed.