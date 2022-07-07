adidas launch clean Bayern Munich 2022-23 away kit with 'fit for champions' slogan
Bayern Munich will don an ultra-clean, predominantly white kit with striking gold embellishments for their away days in the upcoming 2022-23 season.
A sleek and golden kit acts as a reminder to their opponents of the class they are up against after winning the Bundesliga title for a tenth consecutive year.
All of the shirt's details, including the adidas and Bayern Munich badges, their T-Mobile sponsor and the recognisable three stripes, come in gold.
The shirt features the Munchner Kindl, a symbol frequently found on the city of Munich's coat of arms and denotes the players taking a small part of their city with them wherever the new season takes them.
Bayern Munich 2022-23 away kit & how to buy
The Bayern Munich away kit is available now and can be purchased from adidas and the Bayern Munich official store. Here's a look at all the items available:
Men's Bayern Munich 2022-23 Away Shirt
Women's Bayern Munich 2022-23 Away Shirt
Kids Bayern Munich 2022-23 Away Shirt
Shop the entire Bayern Munich 2022-23 away collection here.