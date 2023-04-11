Bayern 'haven't discussed' Joao Cancelo permanent transfer from Man City, admits Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Bayern Munich have not yet discussed Joao Cancelo's long-term future after he joined on loan from Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? After leaving Manchester City on loan for Bayern Munich in a quickly arranged deal in January, it looked as though the German giants had quietly pulled off one of the moves of the month. However, Cancelo has since failed to make an impact at Bayern and questions about his future are already rife. New head coach Thomas Tuchel provided an update on his status ahead of their clash with Cancelo's parent club in the Champions League.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We haven’t discussed it with the club, I don’t even know the conditions of the contract,” Tuchel told reporters when asked if Bayern will sign Cancelo outright ahead of the huge quarter-final tie.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in European football when at his very best, although that hasn't been all too often this season. A slow start seemed to result in a breakdown in the relationship between himself and City manager Pep Guardiola, which prompted a hasty loan switch in January.

Despite Guardiola quashing rumours of a fallout, it is unclear if Cancelo has a future in Manchester and will return to the club in summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR CANCELO? There is a chance that the Portugal international plays a part against his parent club in the Champions League quarter-final, as he is still eligible to feature in UEFA competitions due to differing rules surrounding loan players.