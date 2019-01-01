Bayern confirm interim coach Flick to stay on as manager

The 54-year-old stepped in as interim following the exit of Niko Kovac, but he is now set to fill the role at least until Christmas

Bayern Munich are set to stick with temporary manager Hansi Flick, though it remains unclear whether he will be given the role on a permanent basis.

After the Bundesliga champions parted company with Niko Kovac earlier this month, 54-year-old Flick took charge of the first team for wins over Olympiacos and Borussia Dortmund.

With the international break following those fixtures, it had been expected a permanent replacement would be appointed before their next game, away to Fortuna Dusseldorf on November 23.

Flick had described the Klassiker match with Dortmund as “the finish line” for himself, but he will now be given more time to prove himself in the role.

"Last Saturday, Uli Hoeness, Hasan Salihamidzic and I publicly announced that Hansi Flick is our head coach 'until further notice'," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

"And since we don't want to be asked every Saturday whether Hansi will be our head coach for the next match, I'll tell you, dear members: 'until further notice' means Hansi Flick will bear responsibility in terms of sport at least until Christmas, and potentially beyond.

"[Flick has an] impressive concept of training and tactics. His handling of the players is very good, and we like his pleasant demeanour. I'm telling you with absolute conviction: We trust Hansi Flick."

A number of high-profile managers have been linked with the job including former boss Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino, and Massimiliano Allegri.

Bayern may well be monitoring the developments at Manchester City surrounding the Premier League club’s ongoing Financial Fair Play (FFP) case, with City still potentially facing a ban from European football.

Plenty of senior figures and commentators in Germany have suggested Bayern could attempt to lure Guardiola back to Bavaria, though the playing squad have been quick to warm to Flick’s management.

Striker Robert Lewandowski, in record-breaking form this season, has said he would like to see Flick given until the end of the season.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, meanwhile, noted things have been ‘going very well’ since Flick replaced Kovac two games ago.

A 2-0 win over Olympiacos was followed by a 4-0 drubbing of Dortmund, though Bayern still went into the international break four points off leaders Borussia Monchengladbach in third.

However, Bayern may well prefer a big-name appointment in the long-term as they look to fight their way back to the top of European football.

Joshua Kimmich has spoken positively about a possible return for Guardiola, while Lothar Matthaus says Bayern wouldn’t find a better option elsewhere.

Arsene Wenger had been another name mentioned in rumours around the Bayern job, but the former Arsenal boss has since taken up a new role as FIFA’s Head of Global Football Development.