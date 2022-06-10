Watch: Bayern star Davies gets joyous Canada fan reception in two-goal return from heart condition
Alphonso Davies received a joyous welcome upon his return to the Canada national team following several months out, coming back into the fold at his former MLS home BC Place where he hadn't appeared since leaving the Vancouver Whitecaps four years ago.
Davies took pictures with supporters and received multiple ovations, with the mood of Canada fans at a high after recently qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.
The Bayern Munich star played a crucial role in the friendly against Curacao, scoring twice as Canada ran out 4-0 winners.
Watch Davies' warm reception from Canada fans
The Canada supporters displayed their appreciation of the full-back after the victory and lined up to have him sign their jerseys.
What did Davies say after Canada's win?
Davies was delighted to be back in action for Canada, saying after the game: "I felt good. Coming back to the stadium for training… I was excited.
"I just got back all the memories from the last game [in 2018] with the Whitecaps and I’m just grateful for the support today.
"Every time I put on the jersey for my country I give it my all wherever the coach wants to play me. I’m happy and willing to play in that position whether it’s up the field or behind."