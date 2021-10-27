Bayern and France star Hernandez avoids jail sentence for violating restraining order

Bayern Munich and France defender Lucas Hernandez has avoided a jail sentence for violating a restraining order.

Hernandez and his legal team filed an appeal against the charge, for which the prosecutor had requested a year in prison.

The 26-year-old appeared in court in Madrid earlier this month but his appeal has now been upheld.

What happened?

In 2017, Hernandez, then an Atletico Madrid player, was charged after he and his girlfriend were involved in an altercation that landed her in hospital with minor injuries.

At the time, a court imposed a six-month restraining order, but the couple travelled to the United States four months later on their honeymoon. Upon their return to Madrid, Hernandez was arrested for violating the restraining order and in 2019, he was handed a six-month jail sentence.

The court initially rejected an appeal from Hernandez against that sentence and ordered him to return to Madrid due to his status as a repeat offender.

However, Hernandez's current appeal has been accepted, meaning he will avoid any jail time.

What is the final verdict?

Madrid's provincial court ruled on Wednesday that Hernandez's prison sentence has been suspended for four years, with a statement from the court reading: "We are of the view that the appeal should be allowed and the detention order should be quashed.

"Regarding his family and social circumstances, it has been highlighted in the appeal that the convicted person lives with Mrs. de la Osa and their son, without any new incidents between them being recorded."

The France international will, however, see his suspension revoked if he commits another offence over the next four years, in which case the original sentence will be imposed.

Hernandez has also been issued with a €96,000 fine.

What have Bayern said?

When contacted by Goal prior to the verdic, Bayern Munich declined to comment on Hernandez's situation.

