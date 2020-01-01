Bayer Leverkusen start Tapsoba against Moses’ Inter Milan

The Burkina Faso defender has been handed a place in Die Werkself’s starting line-up for Monday’s clash with the Black and Blues

Burkina Faso international Edmond Tapsoba has been handed a starter’s role by Bayer Leverkusen for Monday’s Europa League quarter-final clash with Inter Milan.

Since joining the Bundesliga outfit from Vitoria Guimaraes on 31 January 2020 after agreeing to a five and a half year contract worth €18 million, the 21-year-old centre back has been a regular in Peter Bosz’s squad.

He was in action from start to finish as Bayer Leverkusen defeated Steven Gerrard’s Rangers 1-0 in their second leg Round of 16 clash – that saw them progress 4-1 on aggregate.

Against the Italian giants in Dusseldorf, he would be expected to stop Inter Milan’s attacking formation anchored by Romelu Lukaku.

For Antonio Conte’s men, former Nigeria international Victor Moses will start from the bench alongside Alexis Sanchez, Daniele Padelli, Stefano Sensi, Lucien Agoume and Antonio Candreva.

Victory in this one-legged affair will them face either Shakhtar Donetsk or FC Basel in the semi-finals.