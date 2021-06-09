Baxter: Kaizer Chiefs appoint former Bafana Bafana coach for a second stint at Naturena

The Enlgishman is back in South Africa, two years after he left his role as the national team tactician

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the appointment of Stuart Baxter as coach, replacing Gavin Hunt who was fired almost two weeks ago.

Baxter will be assisted by Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard who were interim co-coaches after being part of Hunt's backroom staff.

First on the Englishman's schedule will be Amakhosi's trip to Morocco to take Wydad Casablanca in a Caf Champions League, semi-final, First leg match on June 19.

MORE TO FOLLOW...