Batshuayi set to depart Chelsea for Besiktas loan

Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi is closing in a move to Besiktas, Goal can confirm.

The Belgian striker will head to Turkey on loan, with Besiktas expected to have an option to purchase for between £5m ($7m)-£11m ($15m).

Chelsea have given Batshuayi the go-ahead to travel to Turkey to finalise details, while the forward is also set to add an extra year to his contract to avoid the Blues losing him for free next summer.

By heading to Besiktas, Batshuayi will look to secure a regular first-team role as he hopes to play himself into a role with Belgium's World Cup squad next year.

The 27-year-old forward has embarked on four different loans since signing with Chelsea in 2016, two with Crystal Palace and one apiece with Borussia Dortmund and Valencia.

He's also featured 77 times for Chelsea, scoring 25 goals for the club while earning a Premier League winners' medal in 2016-17.

Batshuayi wouldn't be the first Chelsea striker to depart this transfer window, with Olivier Giroud already with AC Milan and Tammy Abraham looking set to join him in Serie A via a move to Roma.

Chelsea, however, brought in Batshuayi's international team-mate Romelu Lukaku this summer to be the team's star No.9.

