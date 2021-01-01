Batshuayi admits he feels trusted with Belgium but not at Crystal Palace

The on-loan Chelsea striker has started just seven Premier League matches this season under Roy Hodgson

Michy Batshuayi is happy to be with the Belgium national team, admitting he feels like he is trusted there but not at his club side Crystal Palace.

Batshuayi scored the opener in Belgium's 8-0 World Cup win over Belarus on Tuesday, equalling his goal total for the entire season at Palace.

The 27-year-old, who is on loan at Palace from Chelsea, has admitted he is frustrated with life at Roy Hodgson's side.

What was said?

"I get a breath of renewed energy when I come into the national team, because it's very hard for me at my club," Batshuayi said after the match against Belarus.

"The club and the national team are different. The coach, the team members and the system are different from that at Palace.

"With the Red Devils, I feel a lot of trust from the coach; trust that I do not get there [at Palace].

"With [Belgium head coach Roberto] Martinez, we talk to each other a lot, even when I'm back at my club. I give 200 per cent not to disappoint him."

How has Batshuayi fared for club and country?

Batshuayi has been prolific for Belgium since making his debut in 2015, scoring 22 goals in 33 international appearances.

At the club level, however, it has been a mixed bag for the striker since he joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2016.

Batshuayi has failed to establish himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge, though he has been a valuable contributor off the bench at various points in his Chelsea career.

The striker has also spent time on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Valencia before he was sent on loan again to Palace ahead of the current season.

The 2020-21 campaign has been a trying one for Batshuayi, who has scored just one goal in 18 appearances for Palace, making nine starts.

Batshuayi's Chelsea deal expires at the end of the season, leaving the Belgian's club future in doubt.

