Bassogog: Henan Jianye star makes pledge to Cameroonians in China

Owing to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the Indomitable Lions has promised his compatriots in the affected part of China that donation

Christian Bassogog has promised to donate £13,000 ($16,000) to Cameroonian students living in areas of China plagued by the coronavirus.

There have already been casualties in the Asian country as the virus spreads across the globe, and Cameroon’s embassy in the country claims there are over 300 Cameroon students living in Hubei Province, regarded as the base of the endemic.

President Paul Biya had ordered £65,000 ($82000) to be made available to the nation’s embassy in Beijing, to provide support to citizens of the central African country living in the affected areas.

And to support that course and to ensure his compatriots are safe, the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations winner has pledged that amount of money.

"China has a special place in my heart and that's where I ply my trade," said Bassogog as reported by BBC Sport.

"This money is aimed at helping Cameroonian nationals living in China especially the students.

"It's important that we come together in such periods and show such support and love to the needy.

"We want more Cameroonians across the world to reach out and support not just their countrymen but also China as a nation."

Bassogog is currently in Yaounde following the suspension of the Chinese Super League (CSL) by the Chinese Football Association.