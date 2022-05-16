Bassey: Rangers' Europa League final experience is 'going to be carnage'

Rangers defender Calvin Bassey discusses the excitement among fans and also insists the team will be aiming at winning the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt for Jimmy Bell and fans.

Bell was the Gers' kit man for the last 30 years but sadly passed away on May 3, aged 69.

"We have to do it for them [fans] and for Jimmy Bell. I just wanted to honour him with our celebrations against Leipzig [in the previous Europa League game], he was a massive part of this club, to all of us individually and for me," Bassey told Rangers Review.

Frankfurt are known for having a massive following and their fans travel in numbers to support their team, and Bassey is excited about Rangers' following too.

"I’ve been hearing some crazy stories, I’m still trying to sort out my own family, it has been carnage!" Bassey, who also plays for the Nigeria national team, continued.

"I know there is going to be amazing support, there always is with us, whether they are in the stadium or not. I know however many that get in will be screaming for all the others that can’t be there, it won’t be any different, it’s just about getting the job done."

The Super Eagle also conceded he has developed owing to taking part in the European competition.

"[The European nights] have been amazing, being one of the young boys playing has been amazing and I’m just trying to take it all in. The boys keep me calm and level-headed to make sure we take each game as it comes and focus on the bigger picture.

"It shows real trust from the manager, he backs us one-v-one. Football is all about one-v-one battles, against Leipzig we had to go for it and press them high, the first 15 minutes were so important for us being one-v-one all over the pitch, winning the battles. That set the tempo and pace of the game."

Bassey has further opined on the club's chances of winning the game, "We’ve not been thinking too far ahead, we’ve just been taking each game as it comes.

"We’ve had points where it has looked difficult, being a goal behind against Braga and Leipzig. But we kept pushing through, taking it game by game."