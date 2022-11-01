Bassey: Compared to 'direct' Rangers, Ajax play 'exciting' football

Calvin Bassey has discussed the differences between Ajax and his former club Rangers as the two sides prepare to clash in the Champions League.

Bassey moved from Rangers to Ajax

He will return to Ibrox for the first time

Bassey insists Ajax play exciting football

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international will return to Ibrox Stadium for the first time since his transfer from Rangers to Ajax on July 20, 2022, when the two sides clash in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Group A matchday six fixture will see the sons of the Gods seal their place in the Europa League if they avoid defeat by more than five goals.

Ahead of the fixture, the Super Eagle has discussed a variety of issues, most importantly comparing their style of play.

WHAT DID BASSEY SAY? “The two clubs play with very different styles. Ajax plays exciting football, where positional play is what matters. With Rangers it's more direct. If you're watching tomorrow [Tuesday], you'll spot the difference," Bassey told the Ajax website.

“I know a lot of people here and it will be nice to see them after the game because at the end of the day I’ve come here to do a job. I’ve got to stay focused and not focus on all the distractions. I’ll say hello to everyone but save the conversations for after the game and focus on the match.

“We now have to focus on training and what the manager is telling us. That means going back to basics and rebuilding the team from scratch.

"It's great being back in Glasgow and seeing familiar faces. It really does feel special. At Ajax, I got the chance to play in the Champions League for the first time. So this felt like a step in the right direction.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During the first meeting on September 7 at Johan Cruyff Arena, Ajax defeated Rangers 4-0 with Bassey playing from start to finish.

WHAT NEXT FOR BASSEY? He will hope to keep his starting role against Rangers at Ibrox Stadium on Tuesday.