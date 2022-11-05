Former Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Marciano Vink has questioned the decision to buy Calvin Bassey, claiming he lacks the ability to play in defence.

Ajax questioned over Bassey transfer from Rangers

Ex-midfielder Vink feels defender is not at club’s level

The Nigerian has been a key player for Alfred Schreuder

WHAT HAPPENED? Bassey left Rangers for Ajax for a club record £20 million after two impressive seasons with the Scottish giants and after enduring a tough start that saw him sent off on his debut during the Dutch Super Cup defeat to arch-rivals PSV Eindhoven, he has become somewhat undroppable for the Eredivisie champions.

Vink, however, does not think he possesses the skill set required to play at centre-back for Ajax compared to the man he replaced Lisandro Martinez who left Amsterdam for Manchester United.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "If you get a player like Calvin Bassey for €23 million, then you must have watched him at least 23 times,” Vink told Dutch outlet Voetbal.

"If you then see that that boy cannot play football in that position, then something has gone wrong somewhere. If you lose Lisandro Martinez, who is very strong in the build-up, and you get Bassey back for it, then you have a problem."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the criticism, Bassey has been a permanent fixture in the Ajax starting XI, playing 15 straight matches since returning to the side after serving his three-match suspension due to the red card against PSV at the start of the season.

Bassey seems to have won the confidence of Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder who has kept faith with him after the club’s losses to Napoli and Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Nigeria international has rewarded his coach with not just good performances but he also has four assists and a goal so far this season.

WHAT’S MORE? Vink feels Ajax will struggle against PSV when the two Dutch giants meet on Sunday.

"If RKC [Waalwijk] is good enough to hurt Ajax, then PSV can too. In the first half they [Waalwijk] walked through it,” he added.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR BASSEY? The 22-year-old will likely be among the starters as Ajax host PSV at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday.